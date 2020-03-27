Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

An administrator with the NYPD died of COVID-19 on Thursday night, the second department employee this week to die of the coronavirus disease, officials said Friday night.

Giacomina Barr-Brown, a seven-year veteran who was assigned to the 49th Precinct Roll Call Office, died at her home, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement.

Barr-Brown, a civilian member of the department, worked ensuring “that patrol and administrative assignments were adequately covered on a daily basis,” officials said.

Police announced Thursday night the death of Dennis C. Dickson, a 14-year employee who died at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

Dickson was described as a beloved custodian who helped clean NYPD headquarters in Manhattan and was remembered for spending 17 days there helping with cleanup operations during superstorm Sandy, officials said.

The outbreak has sidelined many of the department’s uniformed officers and civilian employees, the NYPD said.

As of Friday afternoon, 4,111 uniformed employees were out sick, which accounts for about 11% of the NYPD workforce, police said. In total, 442 uniformed members and 70 civilian employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, police said.