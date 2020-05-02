TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks at the Police

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks at the Police Athletic League on Feb. 4. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

As warmer temperatures tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind those enjoying the weather of public health restrictions requiring they keep 6 feet away from others.

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes this week between police officers and members of Orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing.

“We will not tolerate it,” Shea said after community members flooded the streets for funeral processions. “You are putting my cops’ lives at risk and it’s unacceptable.”

Enforcement has its limitations when it comes to social distancing, police concede, leaving it up to New Yorkers to play by the rules to help keep infections on the downturn.

“You've got to get voluntary compliance,” Benjamin Tucker, NYPD's first deputy commissioner,” said last month.

Most people are heeding officers’ warnings to keep their distance in parks and around essential businesses like grocery stores, Shea said.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

But a stark example of non-compliance came Thursday when officers interrupted a crowded funeral procession in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood. Video posted to social media showed officers in protective masks chasing a minivan and shouting at dozens of people marching behind the van to get out of the street and onto the sidewalk.

On April 18, officers passed out summonses and made arrests at a Bronx parking lot and garage where they found a makeshift nightclub featuring a pool table and bar offering hard liquor and Corona beer, and at a closed Brooklyn barbershop where more than 50 people gathered for a party featuring loud music and gambling.

Two days later officers broke up a “4/20” marijuana holiday celebration staged in the vacant third floor of a building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Dozens of people, some drawn by social media hype about the party, were given summonses for trespassing.

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at his daily coronavirus Cuomo: Daily COVID-19 death toll at 299
Blood is drawn from a patient at the Coronavirus on LI: Live updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says schools in New NY schools closed for remainder of academic year
A desolate Main Street in Patchogue. Small businesses Fear likely to slow LI's economic recovery
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Long Islanders in many communities held rallies to LIers rally to protest coronavirus lockdown
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search