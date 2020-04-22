Abbey Bial: A bookerkeeper family members said lived a simple life

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Levittown resident Abbey Bial was not known for extravagance, choosing to live modestly in terms of material comforts.

But she was rich in the things that mattered to her: Family time and the skills to serve delicious meals and garden delights to loved ones were gifts she had in abundance.

“My mother was a simple person, she didn’t wear fancy clothes or have expensive jewelry, she lived in a simple house with simple furnishings,” said Sue Ornstein of Shoreham, a daughter. “And pictures abound of her family. She used to say she was very blessed. That simple house was always filled with friends, family, love and food.”

Bial, a Bronx native who worked as a bookkeeper, died at John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson on April 2 of coronavirus.

She was 90 and living at the Atria South Setauket, where she had moved in December.

The former Abbey Winifred Gordon was born on July 29, 1929 and graduated from Walton High School and City College.

She married Maurice Bial in November 1950 and the couple lived for seven years in the Bayside and Glen Oaks sections of Queens before moving to Levittown in 1962. They had three children — Sue of , Helene Stout, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Tedd, of Farmingdale.

For 45 years, she worked as a bookkeeper for ABM Services, an accounting firm owned by her husband, who died in 2004. While she was good with numbers, that’s not why she was considered a smart cookie.

Her nickname from her father was Cookie because she had a love for making meals even as a young girl. Though she was also known to the toddlers in the nursery school where she worked later in life as Miss Abbey, others called her Mom, Grandma and Gigi.

“I think people viewed my mom as a nurturer,” Ornstein said. “Her kitchen was always open, no matter what time it was, as soon as you walked in, she would ask if you wanted something to eat. After all, being a Jewish mother, she knew food could fix anything. She loved to cook, and have family and friends around her table, no matter how squished we were, the more the better, she cooked all this food in a tiny Levittown kitchen with a 24-inch stove and oven.”

She also loved tending to her garden — and exercising before it was in vogue, Ornstein said, adding that Bial did calisthenics while watching fitness guru Jack LaLanne when she was younger, aced Lucille Roberts classes after that and even used Able-Ride to take courses at Plainview’s YMJA.

“Mom loved her garden and her spectacular roses,” Ornstein said. “Every year she planted a vegetable garden, and gave away her crop to friends and family. If you stopped by to visit, you went home with eggplants and tomatoes.”

Besides her daughters and son, Bial, is survived by a sister, Barbara Garb of Plainview; a cousin, Vicki Troyan of Wantagh; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services was held on April 6.