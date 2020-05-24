When Anthony DeNoyior of Deer Park got home from work every day, his family said, he would sit in his car for a moment and thank God for all his blessings.

DeNoyior, a Suffolk County auxiliary police captain who died at the age of 55 on April 19 from the coronavirus, believed he had hit the jackpot and spent much of his life trying to share the wealth, his grieving widow and sons said recently.

“My father was a man of steel with a heart of gold and a hug as soft as feathers,” said his son Joseph DeNoyior, 22.

Anthony DeNoyior, deeply devoted to his Catholic faith and service to others, was an auxiliary police officer since 2002 and a longtime Deer Park Little League and travel team baseball coach. He was a self-taught guitar wiz who loved the Beatles and other classic rock bands, his family said, an avid golfer and a die-hard Mets fan who loved the team no matter how many times they broke his heart.

“He spread joy wherever he would go,” said his son Nicholas, 16.

DeNoyior had grown up poor in Copiague, his wife Stacy DeNoyior said, and when they got married and started a family, he seemed intent on giving his boys opportunities he had missed.

“He tried to create an environment different from the one he grew up in,” she said. “There wasn’t a day he didn’t say ‘I love you.’”

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

DeNoyior enjoyed his job as a senior production operations manager for Broadridge Financial Solutions, overseeing the production of financial documents. That is where he met Stacy DeNoyior, who also works for the company. Stacy said it was love at first sight for both of them. She bought her husband a Harley as a surprise gift for his 40th birthday.

“It was an awesome ride,” she said, referring to the motorcycle and the time she spent with DeNoyior.

DeNoyior seems to have just one flaw: He was a bit of a barbecue bully. Stacy DeNoyior said she did all the indoors cooking, but her husband was the king of the grill when the family dined al fresco.

“Nobody could throw down a burger like my dad,” Nicholas said, laughing.

When DeNoyior died, Deer Park lost a pillar of the community, a man who tried to do his best for his friends and family.

“He was a man of honor and integrity,” Stacy DeNoyior said, “and he will be severely missed.”