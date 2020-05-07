Longtime Northport High School English teacher Charles Scott was so easygoing that on the rare occasions when he would yell at one of his four daughters, it would be more amusing than frightening.

“If he did when we were kids, it was so rare that we would almost laugh. ‘My God, dad, yelling? That’s so funny,’" said daughter Ari Scott of Manhattan. "He was just so gentle.”

Scott enjoyed spending time with his daughters, so much so he would drive them anywhere they wanted to go.

“Basically, whatever he could offer, be it his time, energy, money, he was there for you 100 percent,” said daughter Shana Dempsey of New City. “Nothing was inconvenient for him. He drove me to Florida so I could go to college just because it meant spending more time with me. He was just fully invested in being the best friend and family member you could have.”

Scott, a resident of East Northport, died on April 1 at 76 of complications from COVID-19, according to his daughters. Scott died at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston after he fell ill in mid-March at the second home he built in the 1980s in Andes, New York.

Scott taught at Northport High School for more than 30 years as part of a career that spanned half a century. He got the job while still in college at age 22. Scott spent a year in the late 1990s teaching English in China and also taught at Suffolk Community College, Nassau Community College and Hofstra University.

“He just always loved — loved — teaching,” Dempsey said. “He was incredibly patient. He was just always well-liked and respected.”

Scott is also survived by his daughters Jaaron Scott Ray of San Antonio, Texas, and Kyla Arena of Manhattan; his sister Maureen Anderson of Huntington; and four grandchildren.

The family hopes to hold a celebration of Scott’s life in the future.

“He wants a party, really,” Dempsey said. “We did the same thing for my mom and he saw that and thought it was a good idea. He wants people to remember him with smiles and laughter.”