TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirusObituaries

Constance Nurge of North Merrick: Rediscovered her love of painting

Constance Nurge rediscovered painting last year after not

Constance Nurge rediscovered painting last year after not picking up a paint brush for many years. Credit: Kim Nurge

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

One afternoon last fall, Constance Nurge rediscovered one of the great loves of her life: painting.

In her younger days, the longtime North Merrick resident was always painting household items, cleaning them up and giving them a fresh feel with hand-stenciled floral motifs.

As her focus shifted toward raising a family, Nurge lost touch with painting until her daughter, Kim Nurge, suggested that it might be something they could do together.

“I thought it might be a nice activity where the two of us take a canvas and paint together,” said Kim Nurge, 53, of Head of the Harbor.

Nurge's new focus was abstract art, something her daughter said she took to quite nicely.

“I was just so impressed with it,” Kim Nurge said. “It came out great. She really enjoyed doing it and that became our normal thing.”

Nurge, a breast cancer survivor, died April 12 from complications of COVID-19 at Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, her family said. She was 87.

“She was a very sweet and caring woman,” said her son, Eric Nurge, 54, of North Merrick. “She would do anything she could for people.”

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Known as ‘Connie’ to most, Nurge was born on July 8, 1932, in New Jersey. She moved to East Williston as a teenager after her father took a job on Long Island. She graduated from Roslyn High School, where she was named ‘best dressed.’ She went to SUNY-Farmingdale before beginning a short career as a mechanical drawer at Airborne Instruments in Mineola, which she left in the mid-1950s to become a homemaker and raise her three children. 

Nurge married her husband of 65 years, Ernest, in November 1954 at the Community Church in East Williston. The couple briefly lived in Oceanside before moving to North Merrick in spring 1955, where Nurge would live for 65 years.

Nurge loved to travel, taking her children to Disney World and the Bahamas. After Ernest retired in 1992, the two traveled even more, visiting Europe multiple times, taking a cruise down the Panama Canal, and driving along the U.S. West Coast with her sister and brother-in-law, the late Neicy and Bill Fauth of Huntington.

“Every time I turned around, they were traveling someplace else,” Eric Nurge said. “They were always going somewhere or doing something.”

In addition to her husband, son, and daughter, Nurge is survived by son Ernest III of North Merrick. She was buried in the All Faiths Lutheran Cemetery in Middle Village. The family will hold a memorial at a later date.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his daily briefing Cuomo: Long Island on track to start reopening, as coronavirus deaths decline
People enjoying the mild sunny weather in Eisenhower Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order to At least 671 LI companies received waivers to open
Mark Transport is co-owner and co-director of Crestwood Day cares say some summer programs could shut down for good
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Michael J. Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, said Northwell CEO: 'The good news is we will hit all these metrics soon'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search