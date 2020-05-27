Joanna Hoban went through the photographs one by one, looking for pictures of her mother, Diane, with family and friends.

What she found amid the photos, though, made her laugh.

“Ninety percent are flowers,” Joanna Hoban recalled. “I said, ‘Come on, I want to see people.’ ”

Diane Hoban, 75, passed away on May 13 due to the coronavirus and underlying health issues. Hoban had lived in Plainview and, most recently, at the Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury.

Hoban was unencumbered by tediousness. Whether it was listening to Billy Joel, riding her motorcycle or painting, she “did what made her feel good,” her daughter said.

A lifelong Long Islander, Diane Hoban was born in Mineola in November 1944 and moved to Levittown a few years later. Hoban and her husband, Edward, who died in 2012, had their only daughter when she was 38.

“She always made sure I had everything I needed,” Joanna Hoban said. “She wanted to make sure I had everything.”

That included an appreciation of the larger world, with trips to Florida to visit family, and to Aruba. Driven by a sense of adventure, Diana Hoban and her husband rode Honda motorcycles and also took flying lessons.

“They would always say my mom was better at doing the landings ... But she didn’t pursue it,” Joanna Hoban said. “But he did, so he ended up with [a] license. When I was younger we used to fly out of Republic and fly to Connecticut for lunch and fly back.”

Diane Hoban worked in a law office and later as a secretary and office manager for the Suffolk Development Center. After retiring, she became president of Project Literacy Outreach, a volunteer program that teaches adults how to read.

She also had a creative streak, with a love for photography, painting and poetry. During one church Christmas fair, she sat at a booth and wrote personalized poems and cards for guests.

“People would come up to her and tell [her] what they were thinking about and what was going on with them. She would write a poem for them then and there,” Joanna Hoban said. “Whether it be about a new baby or to mend a rift that had occurred or something, she would kind of take the people’s name and take the situation and just write out a nice tribute or card, mixing poetry.”

Along with her daughter, Hoban is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel Layer, and two grandchildren, Adelyn and Elliot Layer.