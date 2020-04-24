Gloria Roberts of Massapequa: Competitive, mother with high standards

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

When Pat Roberts graduated 4th out of 500 students in high school, her mother Gloria Roberts asked why she wasn’t the first.

And if she or a sibling came home with a score of 99 points, their mother would ask where’s the other point.

Gloria Roberts of Massapequa, a competitive woman and a mother with high standards, died of coronavirus on April 11, her family said. She was 87.

When she was 5 or 6 years old, Pat Roberts told others she wanted to become a surgeon. Her mother said: “Of course, that’s what she’s going to be.”

Pat Roberts, 62, a surgeon at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., said her mother was her biggest supporter.

“She was somebody who, I think, instilled in us a belief that you could do anything you wanted to do if you worked hard enough," Pat Roberts said.

Gloria Roberts was born on July 27, 1932, to Alfred “Jack” and Agnes Bittor of Queens. She graduated Newton High School in Queens at the age of 16 and worked as a legal secretary for six decades.

She and Stanley Roberts, who died in 1995, married in 1953 in Brooklyn. The couple moved to Old Bethpage in 1960 largely for its school district, said her son, Scott Roberts of Huntington.

Gloria Roberts loved to travel, once opting to sell a car won in a church raffle to pay for a family vacation to Europe in 1972.

“Whenever we were on vacation, we always had to do absolutely everything,” Pat Roberts said. “There were activities from early in the morning to late at night because she didn’t want to miss out on anything.”

Gloria Roberts moved to The Bristal Assisted Living in Massapequa in 2013, and Kylie Roberts said her grandmother never lost her competitive drive. Even when they were little, her grandmother would never let her or the other grandchildren win at checkers.

“She would brag to me about how long she would walk on the treadmill for, always beating her personal records,” said Kylie Roberts, 21, of Massapequa.

With “boundless energy,” her family said Gloria Roberts was a immaculate dresser and a bit of a “neat freak."

“She was one of those people that was just always well put together. Very elegant,” Pat Roberts said. “Perfect makeup. Hair. Everything.”

In addition to Pat and Scott Roberts, Gloria Roberts is survived by her sons, Craig of Louisville, Ky. and Doug Roberts of Massapequa, and a number of grandchildren.