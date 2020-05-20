In the summer of 1942, John Tomlin had some down time while his World War II ship, the USS Marblehead, was in the Brooklyn Navy Yard getting repaired.

The ship had been bombed during the Battle of Makassar Strait in February, and after getting initial repairs in Borneo, and Capetown, South Africa, it sailed to Brooklyn for more repairs. The crew had a three-month shore leave while the Marblehead was repaired.

One of Tomlin’s shipmates brought him to a dance, where he introduced Tomlin to a friend of his wife’s, Ethel Azzato from Astoria, Queens. Two weeks later the couple was married on June 13, 1942, their son, John said. They took the train to his home in Alabama for the ceremony, and the couple remained married until 2005, when Ethel died.

John Tomlin, of West Islip, died April 28, at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center due to complications from the coronavirus, his family said. He was 98.

“He was a Southern gentleman living in New York,’’ said his son, John, who is retired and living in Providence Forge, Va. “He was part of ‘The Greatest Generation.’ They lived through the Great Depression and the war.’’

John Leon Tomlin was born on Sept. 3, 1921, in Lovelady, Texas. He grew up in Warrior, Alabama, where his mother moved after his father left the family when John was young. In Alabama, John lived with his grandmother and worked on her farm. He enlisted in the Navy in 1940, after high school, and served in the Pacific theater.

By the time he was discharged in 1946, he and Ethel had their first child, John. They would have two more children, Wayne and Joyce, and they lived in Queens until they moved to a home in West Islip in 1951. They bought the home after Ethel’s brother loaned them $5 for a down payment, said their daughter Joyce Scarpinito of Oakdale.,

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Tomlin worked for a long time with Republic Aviation, and he was a big Alabama Crimson Tide fan, his children said. After he retired he took up golf and played until he was 93. He always walked the course, and his son Wayne, of Babylon, said he was in good physical condition.

“He said, ‘Wayne, I’m going to see 100!,'’’ Wayne Tomlin recalled. “And I honestly believe he would have. I’m sure he would have made it if he didn’t get this virus.’’

John Leon Tomlin is survived by his three children, his son John’s wife, Karen; his daughter Joyce’s husband, Angelo Scarpinito; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.