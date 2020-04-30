Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Josephine Rachiele loved when people at air shows would ask her for her autograph and to take a photograph with her — many of them had never before met a World War II “Rosie the Riveter.”

Rachielle and two of her sisters had worked at Long Island’s Republic Aviation during the war. Josephine built P-47 war planes, Theresa Hagemeyer was an executive secretary and Sarah D’Onofrio sharpened drills. The plant newsletter did a story on them at the time, dubbing them the “Homefront Sisters.”

Rachiele was a resident of the Smithtown Center for Nursing and Rehab at the time of her death on April 18 at the age of 96; the family says they believe she had COVID-19. Her sister Theresa, 98, also a resident at the facility, died April 20 and had tested positive, says Michelle Wojnarowski of East Islip, a great-niece of the sisters. The third sister, Sarah, died in 2000.

'I wanted to do something for my country," Rachiele told Newsday in 1998 of her decision to give up her job in a coat factory and work at Republic in 1943. "Some of the boys where I worked were drafted, and I decided I had to help." Rachiele became one of the legions of women nationwide dubbed Rosie the Riveter because it was her job to use a rivet gun to shoot rivets through holes marked on airplane parts.

Rachiele was in the 1998 Newsday history project called “Long Island: Our Story.” She’s also featured in a display at the American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale, was honored in a 2018 ceremony there and had worked as a volunteer at the museum.

Rachiele worked at Republic for more than 40 years, retiring in 1986. "We proved we could do the job as well as men — maybe better," she told Newsday. Rachiele had also served as vice president of the local P-47 Alumni Association and treasurer of the Long Island-Republic Aviation Historical Society.

For Rachiele, aviation became a passion. Her former West Babylon apartment was filled with models and photographs of planes, and even a salt and pepper shaker set shaped like airplanes. Her car’s license plate proclaimed ILUVP47S.

Rachiele was divorced and did not have children; her sister Theresa also had no children and her husband predeceased her, Wojnarowski says.

“She was very much one of a kind, very strong-minded,” Wojnarowski says of Rachiele. “We were saying that she’s flying to Heaven on a P-47.”