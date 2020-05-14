TODAY'S PAPER
Julia Ann Porcaro of Dix Hills: Devoted mother who loved to cook, make crafts

Julia Ann Porcaro loved to cook and make

Julia Ann Porcaro loved to cook and make crafts of all kinds. Credit: Porcaro Family

By Colin Stephenson
Print

Visitors to Julia Ann Porcaro's home would almost always leave with dishes of sausage and peppers or some of the crafts she loved to make — necklaces, flip flops, seasonal decorations.

“She was not Italian — her last name (before she was married) was Jones,’’ said her daughter, Laura Marsh of Dix Hills. “But she married my father, who was Italian. And she learned to cook the food.’’

Porcaro was a homemaker who raised three daughters and was always busy, Marsh said. “She was always doing something,’’ Marsh said. “She used to say, ‘If you sit, you rust.’’’

Julia Ann Porcaro died on April 29, at Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Huntington, due to complications from COVID-19, her family said. She was 87.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Jones. She grew up in Yonkers and after being introduced to Marco “Mike’’ Porcaro, by a mutual friend, the two were married on June 26, 1954. The couple moved to Long Island from the Bronx in 1960, settling in Dix Hills, where they would raise their three daughters.

Porcaro was a tough and dedicated mother, according to her daughters. When it came to restoring order, “she never had to wait until dad got home,’’ Marsh said.

“Whenever any of us would get into fights with each other, she would not discipline us,’’ her daughter Sarah Squillace, of Deer Park, said. “She wouldn’t judge who was right, who was wrong; she would just say, ‘Apologize to your sister. And tell her you love her.’ She created the bond the three of us have.’’

Squillace said her fondest memory of her mother was going Christmas shopping with her all day over Thanksgiving weekend, when her husband and father would go hunting. It became their tradition.

Marsh said her mother was a survivor, who won battles against encephalitis, and cancer in each of her lungs. In later years, though, she began to suffer from dementia, and eventually moved into the nursing home.

Julia Ann Porcaro is survived by her three daughters, including Mary Ann Russo (and husband Michael) of Huntington, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was buried May 2 in a private service at Commack Cemetery.

