Klaus Stefan Feindler's love for scientific research and his passion for preserving the environment combined to make him a top engineer and a leading conservationist.

After working at Grumman from 1966 to 1979, where he helped develop the lunar module for the Apollo missions, Feindler was involved with testing for the Grumman/Piccard PX-15, an underwater research vessel. He later established Beaumont Environmental, an international consulting company specializing in waste-to-energy processing.

“Dad was dedicated to preserving the environment of Long Island. He was the first on the block to recycle and always made sure that you filtered your water,” said daughter Eva Feindler of Garden City. “He published dozens of articles on environment and energy issues, a theme that lasted throughout his career and within his community.”

Feindler, of Melville, died from complications of the coronavirus on April 24. He was 90.

Feindler was born on July 22, 1929, in Berlin, Germany. He met his wife of 50 years, Joan, a Brooklyn native, while she was visiting a cousin in Germany. After Feindler immigrated to the United States, the two married in 1957.

He obtained a bachelor of science degree from City College and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from City University.

“Dad’s legacy was bringing visibility and recognition to potential energy sources,” said daughter Alexa Ragsdale, of Philadelphia. “I spent a lot of time as a child touring garbage facilities with him. He believed in using things that others were casting away and conserving the magic that was in them.”

Feindler and Joan, a language teacher, traveled often throughout Europe, always returning to his native country to visit family. He loved American military history and classic cars.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

A builder, woodworker, tinkerer, designer and architect, Feindler performed endless home renovations, doing all the work himself. Eva Feindler says her dad’s “unbelievable garage full of tools” was the envy of any handyman or engineer.

“He was a very hands-on guy who could always craft a vision,” she said of her father’s can-do attitude and spirit. “I have a lot of memories of being his student in woodworking, concrete, brick laying, Sheetrock … I learned all those things from my father.”

“Dad was a classic do-it-yourself man. He always said that if you put your head down, you could figure it out yourself,” Ragsdale added. “It was his mission to be the person that everyone could rely on in the family to fix problems. He was extraordinarily resourceful, and that’s something he gave to all of us.”

Feindler also inspired his grandson to become an engineer.

Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday, and he used the occasion to mark his gratitude for the opportunities and education afforded to him.

“He grew his family in this country and always said something special on Thanksgiving about how he, too, was an immigrant and was continually thankful for all he had been able to accomplish,” said Eva Feindler.

In addition to his daughters, Feindler is survived by his four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a niece and nephew living in Germany.