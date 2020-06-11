Luke Workoff loved company.

When the Huntington native was younger, his mother recalls, her home filled with children after school and on weekends for playdates. He would often suggest they do some “entertaining.”

As Workoff grew older, he continued to curate a large circle of family and friends, whether through sports, school or work.

“People found him engaging and affectionate,” said his mother, Maryann McKenzie, of Park Slope, who added that she and her son were “partners in crime.”

“Luke was a big family man,” added his wife, Tulsi Patel-Workoff, 27, also of Huntington. “He loved bringing people together … He had and still has a huge network of people.”

Workoff, 33, died April 4 from the coronavirus. His death came just months after he and his wife were married in a September traditional Hindu ceremony. The two had just purchased their Huntington home — an accomplishment that made Workoff especially proud — in February.

The couple met on Tinder in September 2014. They had their first date at Ample Hills Creamery in Brooklyn and immediately hit it off after learning they shared many interests, among them the Yankees, good food and travel.

Over the years, they traveled the globe from London to Japan, as well as across the country, driving the Pacific Coast Highway from San Francisco to Los Angeles and stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park in Pennsylvania. They ate at a new restaurant almost every Friday night and developed a bucket list to visit every Major League Baseball stadium in the country.

“I plan to continue crossing the other stadiums off in his honor,” Patel-Workoff said.

Three and a half years after their first date, Workoff proposed at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s annual cherry blossom festival, followed by a surprise party with their family and friends at the ice cream parlor they visited on their first date.

“He always knew the right things to say and how to treat people, and I try to take all these good attributes from him and implement them into my life,” Patel-Workoff said. “I credit a lot of who I am today to him, his calm and cool, collected personality, his giving and loving. He was so selfless. I try to be all the things he taught me to be and all the things that he was to honor him.”

Workoff also found success at a young age, climbing the corporate ladder as a risk management professional. After graduating from the University of Buffalo, he began his career at Morgan Stanley, later jumping to OpenLink Financial, Santander Bank, EY and finally Mizuho, where he served as vice president, head of third party utility.

“He was always chasing his next best opportunity because his driver was his success,” said Patel-Workoff.

In addition to his wife and mother, Workoff is survived by his father, Robert Workoff, and siblings Angela and Chris Workoff.

A small funeral service was held on April 21 at McManus-Lorey Funeral home in Medford. A memorial service will be held in the future.