When Mary Ann Elizabeth S. Remigio moved to East Meadow from the Philippines in 2005, it didn’t take her long to fall in love with Long Island.

The mother of three and former college professor loved walking around Eisenhower Park, taking in the sights and sounds of summer changing to fall or spring blossoming out of a cold winter.

“It was her favorite spot to go out,” said daughter Ann Marie Remigio, 26, of East Meadow.

Remigio, who worked as a financial aide clerk at Nassau Community College, died April 21 from complications of COVID-19 at Plainview Hospital, her family said. She was 62.

“She was generous, giving and selfless,” Ann Marie Remigio said. “She always cared and worried about others. She treated everybody like family. She was the kind of person that, when you saw her, your day brightened up a bit.”

Born Sept. 3, 1957 in Manila, Philippines, Remigio graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in nutrition. She worked as a dietitian and nutritionist at St. Anne General Hospital in Lucena, Philippines, where she lived until moving to East Meadow. While in Lucena, she was also a professor of English and Hotel and Restaurant Management at St. Anne College Lucena.

Remigio moved to East Meadow with her husband of 37 years, Jerry, and their three children to be closer to Jerry’s family, who moved to Long Island in the 1960s. She worked at Sweet Karma Deserts and The Bristal Assisted Living facility in East Meadow before being hired at Nassau Community College, Ann Marie Remigio said.

While at Nassau Community College, Remigio indulged her lifelong love of performing by singing and dancing in the school’s cabaret, a show put on by the faculty. She was a co-advisor for the Filipino/American Club with dean Evangeline Manjares.

“She never forgot her Phillipean culture” said Manjares, of Dix Hills.

Remigio was active in BLD Long Island, a Catholic community based in Rockville Centre. She led prayer meetings, worshipped each Friday night, and traveled back to the Philippines with a mission group in 2017, assisting those in need and providing medical goods.

Remigio is also survived by her daughter, Rosary Remigio, of East Meadow, son, Jomar, of Hawaii, and brother, Carlos Sevilla, of the Philippines. The family held a memorial on Zoom on May 30. She was cremated, Ann Marie Remigio said.