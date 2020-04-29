Michael Field of Valley Stream: Volunteer firefighter and EMT

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly which part of being a 33-year Valley Stream volunteer firefighter and EMT appealed the most to Michael Field.

"He loved it all,” said his son, Steven.

And he did it all. Michael Field served the company as a lieutenant, as a captain, and since 2007 as a warden on the department fire council. He also enjoyed being the head adviser for the Valley Stream Junior Fire Department.

“Before I became a member of the Valley Stream Fire Department, I went through the ranks of the Junior Fire Department and my father was my adviser,” Steven said. “Same thing with my two younger brothers. He just loved being there for the kids.”

Michael Field died on April 8 at age 59. On March 24, he responded to a medical emergency at a residence where a patient had a known case of COVID-19 and contracted the virus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Giving back was very important to him,” said Stacey, his wife of 26 years. “He was very family-oriented. Being all together was very important to him.”

Field was a New York City Fire Department EMT for 15 years and responded to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“He was there when the second plane hit the second tower,” Steven said. “He was there for most of the recovery efforts afterward.”

After retiring in 2002, Field worked for the Valley Stream Highway Department in the signs division.

Field is also survived by his sons Richard and Jason. All three sons are volunteers in the Valley Stream fire department. Steven and Richard are NYCFD EMTs.

A burial service was held on April 14 as firefighters (while maintaining social distancing) escorted Field and his family to Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon.

“And I can tell you it would have been a thousand times more if we had been able to do what he deserved,” said Steven, who added that the family plans to have another ceremony when it’s possible.