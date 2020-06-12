Patrick Francis Moravcik was a movie junkie. He loved classic horror films like "The Thing," "Them!," "The Birds," and "The Swamp Thing." He also adored Westerns, especially those starring Clint Eastwood. More recently, his two children, Carol Trezza, and Gregory Moravcik, introduced him to the Marvel and DC cinematic universes.

“All of a sudden, all of his birthday presents were Marvel T-shirts,” said Trezza, 31, of Clifton Park. “There was one year my mom made him a birthday cake with his face photoshopped on the body of Superman and he was in a flying pose. He loved his superheroes and he was very much a superhero to us.”

Moravcik, 73, died on May 11 due to the coronavirus. The East Meadow resident had been in remission from prostate cancer for approximately one year.

It was the little things that made Moravcik a hero. When his mother-in-law, who lived just upstairs, became ill at the end of her life, he took care of her, assisting aides and tending to her when they weren’t there. When tasked with caring for his son's ailing father-in-law, Moravcik took it upon himself to bring over scissors and shaving equipment to clean the man up. When a friend’s car was in the shop, Moravcik offered up his for six weeks.

“He would help anybody out in a second,” said Gregory Moravcik, 42, of Smithtown. “He’d help you move or bring something in the house and never gave you grief about it. He was always there.”

“We always knew he had our backs no matter what we wanted to do,” added Trezza. “Even if I locked my keys in my car, he’d help me get them out.”

His family attributed his nurturing nature to his early life. Patrick Francis Moravcik was born and raised in Manhattan with six siblings. He started working as a machinist at a young age to help support his family and ultimately became a steel rule dye maker until retiring in 2015.

Moravcik had a silly side and always kept his family laughing. As a joke, he and his son slow-danced at his son's wedding, a tradition typically saved for a mother and her son.

“I remember watching a special of Elvis Presley that was live from Hawaii and it was a very big deal,” recalled his wife of nearly 50 years, Bonnie Moravcik, 69. “As we were watching, they cut to a commercial and the next thing I knew my husband came into the living room dressed up and had on a wig and a broom in his hand and started singing Elvis songs. He started carrying on like such a crazy man. I was hysterical.”

In the ‘70s, Moravcik loved going to discos, which is where he wooed Bonnie on their first date. Later in life, he enjoyed spending time in the yard with his long-haired dachshund and his other dog, a Coton de Tulear. He loved to chat with neighbors to find out who was getting engaged or having a baby. He could often be found at casinos around Long Island, playing the slot machines and poker.

A private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday.