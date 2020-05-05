Philip Braverman of East Northport: Noted economist

Philip Braverman may have lived in East Northport, but the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack was almost like a second home to him. He always involved himself in some activity there, whether serving as president of the men's club, meeting with fellow members of his Jewish war veterans group or leading singalongs to entertain local seniors.

"He would say, 'I'm going to sing for the seniors,' which always made me laugh because he himself was a senior," said his granddaughter, Leslie Wellington, 36, of Brooklyn. "But he never saw it that way. He was so youthful and had this great and boundless energy."

Braverman, who died at Huntington Hospital on Saturday from the coronavirus, showed no signs of slowing down just a few weeks earlier when he celebrated his 87th birthday.

"He was there on the ground with my 4-year-old son with all the energy in the world," Wellington said.

Born on March 7, 1933 in New York City, Braverman had an illustrious career in the financial industry. He was an economist with the American Bankers Association from 1957 to 1967 and then served as a financial adviser at Chase Manhattan Bank from 1967 to 1983. He went on to become chief economist at Bank of New York Securities, Irving Securities and DKB Securities in New York City. He was frequently quoted in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for his economic predictions.

"The New York Times called him 'uncannily accurate' in his predictions," Wellington said. "It was funny because he was so gloomy in his forecasts, but with his family, he was remarkably positive. He would watch 'Dawson’s Creek' and 'Felicity' with me. Those are not shows someone his age would watch, but he wanted to engage with me on lighter things. He was my first best friend.“

When Braverman died, his wife, Etta, who happened to be a patient at Huntington Hospital recovering from a pelvic fracture, was by his side.

"So many people are dying alone," Wellington said. "I was glad he was able to die with her next to him."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

In addition to his wife and Wellington, Braverman is survived by his daughter, Michele Miller; sons Mark and David Braverman; six more grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A service is planned for Friday morning at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon. Wellington said everyone will be in their cars.