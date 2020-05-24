Richard Rennie loved golf. He loved bartending. He loved reading about history. He loved '60s British rock — The Kinks, especially.

But what Rennie loved most of all was his family. His two children. His three sisters. He did everything for them.

“You couldn’t fit a tissue between us,” said his sister, Gigi Mormando of Hicksville. “That’s how close we are.”

Rennie was always around to lend a helping hand to his sisters, whether it was something as intricate as redoing a kitchen or as meaningful as putting up their Christmas trees or as simple as a joking request to screw in a light bulb.

“We have so many good memories,” Mormando said. “He was such a good brother. We called Ricky for everything. Anything we needed — he never complained. He’d say to me, ‘You couldn’t put a light bulb in?’ But he still did it.”

Rennie, an East Meadow resident, died on March 26 at the age of 68 due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

Rennie is also survived by his daughter, Alexa, and son, Robert, both of Freeport, and his sisters Linda Rennie of Levittown and Laura Healey of Wantagh.

“He was very much into doing the right thing, being a good person,” Alexa Rennie said. “Very much about manners. Always was on time. Just kind of one of those very put-together people. He never missed a recital. He never missed a competition that I would have. Anything that we ever did, he was there.”

Rennie, an avid golfer who grew up in Hicksville, was a member of the Professional Golfers Association of America and a former starter at Pelham Country Club.

“He was the most avid golfer,” Alexa said. “He also did a lot of teaching. He taught people how to golf. He started playing when he was a kid, when he was like 7 or 8, and he competed his whole life.”

Rennie worked as a bartender at various restaurants on Long Island, most recently La Spezia in Sea Cliff.

A private family funeral was held on March 28. The family plans to hold a memorial service in the future.



