

If Robin Ramkissoon ever came across someone in need of a meal, whether at the grocery store or within his Brentwood home, he would make sure they walked away with a full stomach, some cash and a prayer.

Ramkissoon’s sons would often find him emptying their kitchen cabinets for those in need, assuring them, “We can always get more. Let’s just help them right now.”

“There was not a time that he ever told them no,” said his son, Jeremiah Ramkissoon, 18, also of Brentwood. “That was one of the biggest things that impacted me. That instilled in me to always help those who need help, put others before myself and continue to give where I’m able to.”

Ramkissoon died on May 17 at 45 of complications from the coronavirus. He passed just days after his birthday May 8 and four years after his mother, Sylvia Gangadeen, died on the same day.

Ramkissoon attended Dowling College with the intention of becoming a pilot. However, he later became a sales manager for ConnectiveRX, a pharmaceutical company formerly known as PSKW. Through it all, he remained a faithful churchgoer, and soon realized preaching was his true passion.

“One day, he felt like there was more that needed to be done, there was a bigger purpose in his life than working a 9 to 5 job,” said his son Jonathan Ramkissoon, 19, of Brentwood. “He felt by becoming a pastor, it fulfilled that purpose.”

He became a pastor in 2007, joining the Evangel Church of God in Lindenhurst as its evangelism pastor. Ramkissoon oversaw the men’s ministry, helping members grow their relationships with God through small Bible studies and retreats. He also ran multiple fundraisers for various organizations, including children’s homes and superstorm Sandy relief.

“Whatever the need was, whether a mission need or the food pantry, he was always one of the first to give toward that aid,” said Rita Mullins, wife of Evangel Church of God Senior Pastor Rick Mullins.

Ramkissoon became known within the church and community for being genuine, keeping his promises and always offering a listening ear.

“Whether you were related to him or didn’t have the same last name as him, he was the go-to person for advice,” Jonathan Ramkissoon said. “Even if he didn’t know how to help you, he would try. Whether it was at 12 p.m. or 3 a.m., he was always there.”

Ramkissoon passed his love for the church and God down to his two sons, turning it into a “family ministry” as they like to call it. Jonathan Ramkissoon is a youth counselor and plays the piano and organ, while Jeremiah Ramkissoon is a drummer for the church. They also joined their father on trips to various parts of the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Barbados, and St. Thomas to spread the gospel to different denominations and congregations.

“We’re going to continue his ministry,” said Jonathan Ramkissoon. “It doesn’t stop because he passed away. His ministry is basically in our DNA. Myself and my brother intend to keep going around the world and preaching just like he did.”

In addition to the church, Ramkissoon had a love of long Sunday car rides out East with his family, cruises, listening to John Denver and fall festivals.

A small service was held on May 21 at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale. The family intends to hold a larger service in the future at Evangel Church of God.