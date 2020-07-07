When he took over in 2014 as pastor of Segunda Samaria Christian Church in the Bronx, the Rev. Ruperto Garcia Gonzalez focused on growing the church’s membership.

“He took a church that had maybe 20, 25 members to 200 within a few years,” said his son, Jason Garcia. “Just the way my dad preaches — you could even YouTube it.”

There are several videos of Rev. Garcia preaching on YouTube. There is also a moving tribute video posted by his church on May 21 entitled “Celebramos de vida nuestro Pastor Reverendo Ruperto Garcia.”

Celebrating the life.

Garcia, a Brentwood resident, died on May 3 at the age of 75. He was hospitalized in late March after contracting COVID-19. After 20 days on a ventilator, Garcia was released from Huntington Hospital to a rehab facility. But he suffered a heart attack soon after and passed away, according to Jason Garcia.

“He was my role model,” Garcia said. “He was everything to us. I even got messages from Germany on Facebook when he passed away.”

Ruperto Garcia was born in 1944 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico. He went back there in the early 2000s after the death of his mother and helped build a church. It’s something he did many times, including last year in Honduras.

“Everywhere he went he was involved with the churches,” said his son, Jose Rosario. “My father was very giving to people. And he was always there for us when we needed him. He was the ideal father.”

Garcia’s first church as pastor was in Camden, N.J., when he was 21. He later was a pastor in Puerto Rico and met his wife of 42 years, Gloria Garcia Melendez. They had 10 children — nine of them sons.

Garcia loved his family. He loved his church. He loved gardening. And he really loved a good meal.

“He loved his food, man,” said Rosario. “That was one of his hobbies — to go and find places where he could find good food and enjoy life.”

Along with his sons Jason Garcia and Jose Rosario, both of Brentwood, Garcia is survived by his sons David and Ricardo Rosario, also of Brentwood; his sons Abner, Samuel, Jabes and Juan Garcia, all of Buffalo; his son Ruperto Garcia Jr., of Buffalo; his daughter Deborah Garcia of Palm Beach, Florida; his sisters Noemi, Milca and Rosita Garcia, all of Orlando, Florida; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held in Bay Shore.