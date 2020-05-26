“They just don’t make them like him anymore,” said Joseph Chimienti of his father, Savino “Sal” Chimienti, a longtime MTA worker who was a loving family man, attended Mass daily and enjoyed an afternoon watching his horses run at the racetrack.

“He was just a good overall person and a loving parent who demonstrated for all of us how to have a strong relationship and provide for our families,” said his son.

Chimienti, a resident of Williston Park, died from complications of COVID-19 on April 24. He was 87.

Born Aug. 16, 1932, he grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he started work at an early age with his father delivering ice. After serving in the Army, he began a career at Manhattan department store B. Altman as a supervisor. That's where he met Marian, who wrapped presents. The two began a nearly seven-decadeslong love story, which included building a family of four children, practicing the Catholic faith and celebrating all of life’s milestones together.

“As I look over my dad’s life, I just have a feeling of gratefulness,” said Joseph Chimienti, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “I’m grateful for his love, I’m grateful for being a witness to a loving relationship, and I’m grateful for the work ethic he instilled in me.”

It was that work ethic that helped shape Joseph’s life. After Joseph earned his MBA, his father gave him some of the best advice he ever received.

“He took me aside and said to me, ‘I don’t know a lot about the world you’re going into, but I know that when you get up in the morning and you shave and you look at yourself in the mirror, you have to like what you see. Let that be your guiding principle,’” Joseph Chimienti said.

Savino Chimienti held various positions with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority over a two-decade career but always made time for fun. He enjoyed classic movies and going to the racetrack, a favorite pastime that he shared with his younger son, Robert Chimienti. The two were part owners of a few horses, and Robert Chimienti remembers the special smile on his father’s face with every trip to the track.

“We just sat there together — he always had his one beer — and it didn’t matter what was going on in the world; it was always a great day,” said Robert Chimienti, of Massapequa. “It was the one hobby we both really enjoyed.”

A devoted parishioner, sacristan and active volunteer for 20 years, Chimienti attended mass every day at St. Aidan's Roman Catholic Church in Williston Park. No matter what was going on in his life, Chimienti made going to church a priority.

“He brought that into our lives but never forced it on us,” said Robert Chimienti. “I get my strong faith from him.”

Chimienti enjoyed big Italian get-togethers for dinners, birthdays and holidays. He adored his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and loved spending time with them.

“I think everybody has a different memory and remembrance of my dad,” said Joseph Chimienti. “Part of him is living in every single one of us who got to know him.”

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Marie Chimienti of Alexandria, Virginia; Joseph Chimienti (Terence Dalton) and Robert Chimienti (Sue); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sisters, Mary and Florence (Dominic). Another son, Anthony, predeceased him.

The family will schedule a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date.