Keen entrepreneurship and generous philanthropy were twin missions for Subin Varghese of Syosset.

A devout Christian, Varghese founded his own printing company in Port Washington as well as a charity that helped the poor, orphans and victims of human trafficking thousands of miles away, in his native India.

Despite, if not because of, the gravity of his work, Varghese was a gregarious host who planned massive family gatherings and supplied the food. The fun-loving Varghese doubled as the entertainment during the events, as he was a gifted teller of stories and jokes that appealed to family and employees alike.

“Everyone cherished him,” relatives said in a tribute to Varghese. “He was the life of the party.”

Varghese, 46, who balanced being the head of a company, a devoted father of three and husband to his soul mate, died in May of COVID-19.

“He was a leader, especially taking initiative in church life groups and opening up his own business,” said Varghese's sister, Elizabeth Thomas, of Dallas. “He was called Suby by most of us. He was truly a people person and loved to host large gatherings.

"Food was never a shortage when it came to one of these," she said. "He tried to make sure family and extended family got together often to keep the relationship.”

Varghese was born in Kerala, India, to the Rev. Thomas Varghese, a pastor, and Rachel Varghese. He was the youngest of the couple’s three children.

He came to the United States at the age of 3 and attended elementary school in Queens. In 1983, the family moved to New Milford, New Jersey, where he went to middle school and high school. Varghese later graduated from Baruch College in Manhattan with a degree in business administration.

He married the former Joslyn [Jaya] Mathew in 2006. Two daughters and a son would follow.

All the while, Varghese kept his missions in mind.

“He always wanted to do his own business,” Thomas said. But he was also devoted to worshipping through service to the less fortunate.

So, while Varghese founded Mekkatti Group and managed the thriving business that provided printing services as well as internet and mail-order retail, he also founded Covenant Ministries, which provided an array of philanthropic work in Orissa, India.

“Subin was a visionary with big dreams and plans to further the kingdom of God,” Varghese's family said in a tribute printed after his death. “Even when he experienced financial hardship, Subin cared for the less fortunate, through feeding local homeless populations.”

Besides his wife, sister, and mother, who lives in Syosset, Varghese is survived by two daughters, Kaytlyn and Krystin; a son, Luke; another sister, Ann Mathai, also of Dallas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held May 13 at All Saints Cemetery in Great Neck.

Donations can be made in Varghese’s name to: Covenant Inc., P.O. Box 1126, New Hyde Park, NY 11040.