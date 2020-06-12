William D. Taddonio was the life of the party.

Among his many professions, Taddonio was known most for his over 30-year career as a party emcee. Taddonio, who owned his own DJ company, Tadd’s Productions, would travel around the tristate area, bringing his unique brand of entertainment to parties of all kinds.

“He was the party. He was an excellent emcee,” said longtime partner Lori Michelle Pincus, 51, of Massapequa. “He was the love of my life.”

Taddonio, of Massapequa, died May 2 from complications of COVID-19 at the Massapequa Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Pincus said. He was 67.

“He was bigger than life,” said friend Evelyn Hernandez, 49, of Elmont.

Taddonio was known for his Elvis impersonation, which he would do at parties, much to the delight of everyone in the room.

“He was just fun,” said Jody Caccavale, 49, of Deer Park, Pincus’ sister. “Some people have that kind of power over a room.”

Born Sept. 5, 1952 in Kew Gardens, Queens, Taddonio grew up in Ozone Park. After graduating from Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, he went to work at an auto body retailer. From 1989-2001, he drove for Green Bus Line in Queens. Taddonio also co-owned a candy store in Queens in the 1980s and drove limousines. Later in his life, he was an Uber driver, Pincus said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

“He was a jack of all trades. He loved everything that he did,” Pincus said. “He loved people and wanted to bring them joy.”

Taddonio loved his family, had many friends, and was always up for a spontaneous road trip.

“He was a wonderful man,” said friend Claudia Devlin, 72, of North Massapequa. “If he loved you, he would give you the shirt off his back.”

In retirement, Taddonio cherished his time with friends, meeting with them each morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Massapequa and sharing stories and laughs over coffee.

“The whole store knew Willie,” said friend Anthony Chayka, 57, of Massapequa. “He talked to everybody …. He would make anybody feel comfortable. He was just that type of guy. He didn’t have to know you long, and you felt like you knew him forever.”

In addition to Pincus, Taddonio is survived by brother Robert J. Taddonio of Massapequa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was cremated on June 2 and his ashes will be stored at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, Pincus said.