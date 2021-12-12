Booster shots could be key in omicron fight, Fauci says

Booster shots could be key to warding off the impact of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers geared up for the state-imposed indoor mask mandate that goes into effect on Monday, in an effort to curb the latest surge of COVID-19.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masks will be required for all indoor public places and venues unless operators ask patrons to show proof of vaccination. It is in effect until at least Jan. 15, 2022. More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the state on Friday.

During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week," Fauci said the omicron variant "appears to be able to evade" some of the protection offered by the initial doses of vaccines and other treatments, but booster shots provide "optimal protection" against the highly transmissible strain.

"It appears to be able to evade some of the immune protection of things like monoclonal antibodies, convalescent plasma and the antibodies that are reduced by vaccines," Fauci said. "That's the sobering news. The somewhat encouraging news is that preliminary data showed that when you get a booster … it raises the level of protection high enough that it does then do well against the omicron [variant]."

The variant, first detected in South Africa last month, has now been found in New York and 24 other states as of Sunday morning.

Asked if Americans should expect that booster shots will be necessary each year to keep the virus at bay, Fauci said "it’s tough to tell" because scientists need to study the efficacy of the current round of booster shots "over a period of months."

"If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we'll just have to deal with it when that occurs," Fauci said. "I'm hoping, from an immunological standpoint, that that third shot of an mRNA [vaccine] and the second shot of a [Johnson & Johnson vaccine] will give a much greater durability of protection than just the six months or so that we're seeing right now."

Meanwhile, outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, making the rounds of the Sunday political talk show circuit, cited the omicron variant in defending the city’s recently announced vaccine mandate that requires all individuals working in the city’s private sector to be vaccinated by Dec. 27.

"Omicron is here. It's all over the country. This variant moves fast. We have to move faster," de Blasio said on CNN’s "State of the Union," where he debated Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) on the merits of a mandate.

De Blasio argued the mandates were key to keeping the city’s economy open, saying "the greatest threat to employment right now is that the omicron variant and the cold winter months are going to supercharge COVID and take us backwards."

Hutchinson, a proponent of vaccines, argued against the need for a mandate, saying government officials can increase vaccination rates via public education campaigns.

"Private businesses should be able to make the decision themselves," said Hutchinson, a moderate whose name has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. "Many might require of their employees to be vaccinated, but let's let them make that decision."

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, de Blasio, when pressed about his decision to enact the mandate before Mayor-elect Eric Adams takes office on Jan. 1, said previous mandates of public employees have helped drive up the city’s overall vaccination rate to 71%.

"Vaccination equals freedom because it allows people to get back to work, get back to their lives, be safe, wherever they are … it works and that's why we're continuing to deepen it," de Blasio said.