Answering your questions about the omicron variant of the coronavirus

What is omicron and why is there so much concern about it?

Viruses regularly mutate to form variants. Variants aren’t necessarily more dangerous, but "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," the World Health Organization said Friday. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant."

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN Sunday that even though there’s nothing yet that indicates omicron makes people more severely ill than previous strains of the virus, "I do think it’s more contagious when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa. It has the earmarks therefore of being particularly likely to spread from one person to another."