Two Oyster Bay lifeguards test positive for virus, officials say

Two Oyster Bay municipal pools have closed since Friday after lifeguards at each pool tested positive for COVID-19, a town spokesman said Monday.

The Plainview community pool reopened Monday after closing on Saturday because a lifeguard tested positive Friday for the virus, town spokesman Brian Nevin said Monday.

“A lifeguard tested positive for COVID so we tested the entire staff at the pool before reopening,” Nevin said.

The town’s Facebook page on Sunday said the Plainview pool had closed for “health and safety” reasons but did not elaborate. On Monday, a Facebook post said it had reopened “after undergoing intensive cleaning,” but that the Marjorie Post community pool was closed for health and safety reasons.

“Same situation, different lifeguard,” Nevin said. The lifeguard at Marjorie Post tested positive on Saturday, he said, adding that the two lifeguards “hadn’t interacted with one another.”

Nevin said no other lifeguards have tested positive at town pools.