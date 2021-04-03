TODAY'S PAPER
These seven Long Islanders have agreed to share

These seven Long Islanders have agreed to share their pandemic stories. Get to know them. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez; Jean Ann Garrish; Joicy Salgado; Emily Scott; Daniel Pedisich; Lyrikah Rodrigues; Danielle Silverman

By Newsday Voices
When did you realize the coronavirus pandemic would be life-changing?

For some, it might have been the day they closed down school or office buildings last March. Or maybe then, you still thought it would just be a two-week interruption to your normal routine and it wasn't until weeks or months later that you realized life as you know it had drastically changed.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to seven Long Islanders who have agreed to regularly share their stories of living through this pandemic.

We posed this question to them. Here are their responses.

What was the moment you realized this pandemic would change your life?

Jean Ann Garrish When I no longer could visit my mom

Alyse Freda-Colon When my son was sent home from college

Jennifer Londino When my father tested positive

Daniel Pedisich When my restaurant shut down

Lyrikah Rodrigues When I look at my high school yearbook

Joicy Salgado When I stocked up on beans

Emily Scott When all my classes went virtual

