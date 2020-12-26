TODAY'S PAPER
State Police probing health provider's vaccine distribution

By The Associated Press
Police and health officials were probing Saturday whether an Orange County health care provider violated state guidelines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement that his office and State Police were investigating Parcare Community Health Network in Orange County.

Zucker said he had received reports that Parcare may have fraudulently obtained the vaccine and diverted it to other facilities to be given to members of the public. The state has prioritized front-line health care workers, long-term care residents and staffers to receive the vaccine first. The first vaccine in the state was given to a critical care nurse in New Hyde Park on Dec. 14.

"We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter," Zucker said. "Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Parcare lists four locations in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan and one in Monroe, Orange County on its website. A message was left with the Monroe facility Saturday evening.

