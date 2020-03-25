Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Peconic Landing, an upscale retirement community and continuing care facility in Greenport, has suffered a sixth death linked to the coronavirus, the management reported.

The resident was an 89-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus Sunday, according to statement issued by the community’s management. He died Tuesday evening at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he had been receiving care since Monday.

The man, who was not identified, had no preexisting health conditions, the statement said.

“During this period of great sadness, we want to express our deepest sympathies and support to the family and loved ones of our beloved member,” Peconic Landing CEO Robert Syron said. “We send you strength, love, and support on behalf of the entire Peconic Landing community.”

Peconic Landing has had the six deaths within the past week. In addition to the most recent fatality, those who died include three woman, ages 96, 97 and 89, and two men, ages 88 and 96. Those were reported to have had preexisting health conditions.

As of noon Tuesday, Peconic Landing said 13 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus. Seven cases were clustered at a skilled nursing facility, five were tied to a memory support unit, and one was located in an independent living section.

The 144-acre campus is home to more than 400 people and is situated on the Long Island Sound on Long Island’s North Fork. It accommodates people age 62 and older and is designed to help residents age in place. People can move from independent to assisted living and skilled nursing care.

The deaths involved three residents in a skilled nursing facility, one resident in an assisted living facility, one in the memory care unit and one in an independent living section.

Peconic Landing is home to 187 apartments, 107 cottages, 26 one-bedroom assisted living apartments and facilities for 40 skilled nursing residents.