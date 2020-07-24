Suffolk County has opened an online marketplace where local businesses can purchase personal protective equipment, or PPE, from local suppliers, officials said on Friday.

The marketplace, called the Long Island PPE Provider Platform, may be found at nwsdy.li/localPPE.

“A key concern for businesses has been ensuring access to PPE, and this platform will do just that by connecting business owners to local providers,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “Businesses will be able to keep their employees safe, while also supporting the local economy, a win-win situation as we work to recover.”

Manufacturers, distributors and sellers of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other PPE are eligible to list their wares on the platform if they have a Long Island location and are eligible to do business in New York State. Similarly, the platform is open to all Long Island businesses looking to purchase PPE, according to a Bellone spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle.

The platform on Friday had 11 products being offered by eight suppliers. Guilfoyle said Suffolk’s Department of Economic Development and Planning hopes to sign up more suppliers by contacting chambers of commerce and other local business groups.

Suffolk isn’t charging a fee to use the platform.

The platform’s Friday debut follows Suffolk’s distribution of free reusable masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses, nonprofits and religious organizations in the county with 20 or fewer employees. Each receives two cloth masks per employee and, upon request, one gallon of hand sanitizer.

The Suffolk County Small Business COVID-19 Supply Program, begun last month, is ongoing and has helped more than 775 applicants so far. The PPE come from the county’s existing supplies from the federal and state governments. To apply, go to nwsdy.li/supplyprogram.

Separately, Nassau County and Hempstead Town officials are spending $2.5 million to purchase 5,000 PPE starter kits for businesses with 20 or fewer employees and gross revenue of less than $3 million last year.