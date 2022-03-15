TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors

A syringe is loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19

A syringe is loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on April 10, 2021. Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request. The person who spoke about the upcoming Pfizer authorization request spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.

"We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves," said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

Speaking to CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer."

By The Associated Press

Health

Registered Nurse Bobchak Rylee checking on a patient
On the front lines of omicron: It 'hit us like a tidal wave.'
The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
What you need to know now about omicron
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?