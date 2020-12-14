The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in the region, and the first one has been administered — at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

At about 9:20 a.m., Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical, was vaccinated by Dr. Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state.

The shot was carried livestreamed and included Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Northwell chief executive Michael J. Dowling in attendance.

Cuomo called hospitals during the pandemic a "modern day battlefield," and thanked Lindsay, of Port Washington, for "stepping up to serve" magnificently.

"I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history," Cuomo said. "I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe."

Dowling added that while the first vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech had arrived, it was important that area residents continued to comply with safety standards, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Hospitals throughout the region were optimistic they'd be receiving vaccines.

Once they arrive, physicians, nurses and other staff members with direct contact with COVID-19 patients will receive the first of two doses.

The first batch of vaccines departed Michigan, bound for New York, on Sunday.