LI medical experts hope full Pfizer approval convinces COVID-vaccine hesitant

Medical experts on Long Island hailed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval Monday of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, saying they hope it prompts people who have not received their shots to get them.

At the same time, human resources consultants said they expect more companies to mandate shots, amid evidence of an increasing number of employers nationwide already doing so, while some Long Island teachers union leaders expressed optimism that full approval would increase vaccination rates.

Dr. Mark Jarrett, senior vice president and chief quality officer at Northwell Health, called the approval a "step forward."

"We’re very happy that it’s approved. It confirms the fact that we’ve felt all along that it is a safe vaccine and a necessary vaccine," he said.

"We hope that there is a segment of the population that is unvaccinated (that) will feel more secure now that it’s been approved and therefore will go and get vaccinated because we need as much of the public as possible vaccinated," he said.

The approval by the FDA comes as COVID-19 cases surge across Long Island and throughout the country because of the delta variant. It marks the first licensing of a vaccine for the coronavirus — until now the Pfizer-BioNTech shot has been used under emergency authorization.

Some Long Island teachers union officials said the full approval would not have a big impact since most of their members are already vaccinated. Others said they hoped the full approval would provide sufficient encouragement to the hesitant for mandates to be avoided.

"I just feel as though it can alleviate some of the hesitancy that some people have in regards to whether it is safe or not," said Nakia Wolf, head of the teachers union in Amityville.

"Teachers make up the population just like everybody else — a huge range of people with different ideas" about the vaccine, he said.

Imposing a mandate in the vein of New York City's announcement on Monday of that requirement for teachers and staff, would be a "possibly problematic piece," Wolf added.

But Jarrett said that just like with mandatory vaccines for measles, chickenpox and other diseases, mandatory COVID-19 vaccines would help keep the population safe.

The FDA’s announcement is likely to have an impact on human resources operations at businesses across the Island and beyond, HR professional John Coverdale said.

"We’re already seeing more new job postings that are requiring proof of vaccination," said Coverdale, president of the Center for Workplace Solutions, a Bayport HR management consulting firm.

Coverdale said businesses with in-person operations have been increasingly willing to put vaccine mandates in place following Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance from earlier this year, but that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval gives business leaders a greater degree of confidence in implementing vaccine policies.

"It just makes them [HR management] less uncertain," he said, adding that mandates were already increasing in the wake of the delta variant’s spread.

"The variant has been a game changer," Coverdale said. "Think about all that has changed in the last two months in terms of vaccinations."

An increasing number of employers across the country are now requiring vaccines, according to Ladders Inc., an online job search platform for high-paying professions. In January 2021, Ladders had 130 job postings listing vaccine requirements. In August, the number had jumped to 2,356. Prior to the pandemic, in January 2020, there were just 46 listing vaccination, generally referring to flu shots.

The transit agency that manages the Long Island Rail Road already has vaccination requirements in place.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that, beginning on Labor Day, it would require all of its 68,000 employees to get vaccinated, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

MTA acting chairman and chief executive officer Janno Lieber said at the time that the goal of the mandate is to "make sure that our employees are as protected as possible against the delta variant as the city and the region’s recovery picks up speed."

