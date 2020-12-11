A state task force of experts late Thursday unanimously approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, as Long Island sites that have the ultracold freezers needed to store the drug prepare for its arrival.

The task force vote came hours after an independent U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of the vaccine from Pfizer and its partner, the German company BioNTech. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the panel’s recommendations, with a decision expected within the next hours or days.

"On the data that was presented to the FDA, the vaccine was really safe and effective," said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Medicine and one of the seven members of the state clinical advisory task force.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created the task force in September to review data to instill confidence in the vaccine among New Yorkers amid a push by President Donald Trump to get vaccine approval before the election and polls showing many Americans believe research on vaccines is being rushed.

Nachman said committee members have been meeting regularly since, poring over data as it arrived from Pfizer and the FDA. She also listened to much of the federal advisory panel’s discussion Thursday on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which clinical trials showed to be about 95% effective.

"The FDA tried to be as transparent as they can," said Nachman, adding that she trusts the expertise and independence of the federal panel.

Approval of the vaccine would only be for those 16 and older, according to the panel's recommendation. Nachman and others have been advocating for months for children to be studied, but Pfizer only added children 12 and older to the study in October, too soon to be part of the two months of safety data presented to the FDA for vaccine approval. Nachman believes children of all ages must be studied.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"From my perspective, we need to worry about all of the children," she said.

While kids are unvaccinated, they could still transmit the virus to others, and some children have gotten seriously ill and died from COVID-19, she said.

Some questions remain unanswered by the current Pfizer data, including whether people who are successfully vaccinated are still infectious.

"I think we need more time with those who have gotten the vaccine to get more information," she said. "Unfortunately, we are living that experiment right now."

Nationwide, airlines and trucking companies are preparing to transport the vaccines, and some airlines have set up warehouses in New York City and elsewhere with ultracold freezers.

A Cuomo administration spokeswoman said the transportation of the vaccine to New York is being managed by the federal government.

When vaccines arrive in New York, they eventually will go to 90 sites statewide that have the ultracold freezers that can store the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, about minus 94 Fahrenheit.

"The Pfizer vaccine can last for six months in the freezer, and for five days in a refrigerated state, so if we need to move any of them, we’d be very strategic," said Onisis Stefas, chief pharmacy officer at Northwell, the largest health system in the state. "But by the time we move our focus beyond [vaccinating] health care workers, we expect there will be other vaccine manufacturers."

For example, the Moderna version of the vaccine — which the federal advisory panel is expected to review and vote on next week — "could stay refrigerated for 30 days," Stefas said, adding that it could be easier to transport to doctors' offices.

Northwell has 19 ultracold freezers that together can store 2 million doses of the vaccine, Stefas said.

Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside has been "preparing assiduously for several weeks now" for the arrival of vaccines, getting its ultracold freezer ready and setting up a vaccination center, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, the hospital’s chief of infectious diseases.

Cuomo has said the 90 sites would store vaccines for hospitals, nursing homes and other sites without such freezers.

Glatt said he hasn’t gotten details on the distribution of the vaccine, but, he said, "We’d be happy to provide storage to provide the vaccines for other people."

Catholic Health Services has six of the ultracold freezers, one at each of its six hospitals, said Dr. Jason Golbin, chief quality officer at the health system.

"They’re at our hospital pharmacies, and the plan is to send our employees to the hospital," he said. "Everyone will be accounted for through a hospital. It’s the best way to preserve the sanctity and security of the vaccine."

With AP