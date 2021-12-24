TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

How can I protect a child too young

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine? Credit: AP/AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

By The Associated Press
Print

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays.

"Surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted if eligible," advises Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She also encourages taking COVID-19 home tests before gatherings.

The CDC recommends that anyone who's not vaccinated – including children ages 2 and older – wear masks indoors in public. If your child is younger than 2 — or cannot wear a mask for other reasons — the agency suggests limiting visits with unvaccinated people. And it says to keep a distance between the child and others in public places.

Adults might also opt to wear a mask indoors in public to set an example for young children, the CDC says. But in virus hot spots, it says everyone should wear masks in those settings, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated.

Matthew Binnicker, an expert in viral infections at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, says it might be a good idea to have everyone masked at family gatherings if unvaccinated children are present, since there’s still a chance vaccinated adults can spread the virus.

He also suggests limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says family get-togethers shouldn't be confused with "parties with 30, 40, 50 people" where you don't know who is vaccinated.

"Those are the kind of functions -- in the context of COVID and particularly in the context of omicron -- that you do not want to go to," he says.

In the U.S., children ages 5 to 11 can get kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The company is testing an even smaller dose for babies and preschoolers.

By The Associated Press

Health

The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer
See COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code on LI
A sign greets customers at a business on
Do you need a mask? Here's a guide to policies at stores around LI
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
A patient is treated at a drive through
Making sense of COVID-19 testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?