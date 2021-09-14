Answers to your questions about booster vaccines against the coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet Friday to consider Pfizer’s application for COVID-19 vaccine boosters for fully-vaccinated Americans.

If it receives approval, the White House hopes to begin distributing boosters to healthy Americans by Sept. 20. A third dose is already available to those with severely compromised immune systems.

But the debate about when members of the public should receive a booster to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus and prevent breakthrough infections has created some division among members of the scientific and medical community.

With confusion growing about a third shot, and the stakes extraordinarily high as the delta variant continues to surge, here are some pertinent questions about vaccine boosters:

Will the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve a booster shot for fully-vaccinated Americans? It remains unclear. In advance of this week's FDA meeting, two top U.S. regulators, along with more than a dozen other leading vaccine researchers from across the globe, contributed to an opinion piece Monday in The Lancet, a scientific journal, arguing that the original vaccines are performing well and a third shot is not yet needed for the average American. The article contends that while boosters could eventually be needed for the general population, the body's complex immune system will protect vaccinated people from getting seriously ill. "Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high," wrote the authors, who include Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, and her deputy director, Phil Krause. The pair recently announced they will step down from their posts this fall amid disagreements with the Biden administration about the need for boosters.

What's the danger in distributing a third dose? The scientists wrote that there are risks to distributing boosters too soon, including a rare heart inflammation condition known as myocarditis. "If unnecessary boosting causes significant adverse reactions, there could be implications for vaccine acceptance that go beyond COVID-19 vaccines," they wrote.

Does the FDA and CDC agree with this conclusion? The White House has been planning for boosters to be available to all Americans at least eight months after they received their second shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for people 16 and up, pending approval by the FDA and CDC. Several recent CDC studies, including data out of Israel, suggest the vaccine's efficacy against infection remains effective against hospitalization and death, but does appear to wane somewhat over time. Senior FDA and CDC leadership have advised the White House that regulators may need additional time to review the data before giving the green light to wide-scale distribution of boosters. A committee of advisers to the FDA is scheduled to meet on the issue Friday, according to published reports. Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, said published and unpublished data suggest the best course of action is to distribute boosters to individuals 60 and older and more than six months after their second vaccine dose. "In the group that is older … there is clinical evidence that those doubly vaccinated people are [still] at a higher risk of severe illness," Glatt said, adding that while that risk is low, "there is benefit to getting the third dose in those subgroups."

What about boosters to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines? The FDA is further along in its review of Pfizer boosters than those of the other two vaccine companies. Moderna's application to the FDA wasn't completed until earlier this month and is still under review. Data on boosters for Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine may not be available for several months, officials said.