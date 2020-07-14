Travelers from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin must now self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday, bringing to 22 the number of states on the isolation list.

Delaware was placed on the list last week, but was removed after that state’s metrics did not meet the levels required, Cuomo’s office said.

Cuomo has imposed the self-quarantine orders as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surges in states around the country, even as New York’s levels remain relatively low.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Cuomo has said he is making the move to protect New York’s progress in the fight against the virus.

Starting today, travelers from states on the list must fill out a form upon arriving in airports stating where they will be staying for their self-quarantine. People who leave airports without filling out the form can be subjected to a $2,000 fine, as well as a hearing that could lead to mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo issued that order on Monday.

The other states from which travelers are required to quarantine upon entrance to New York, are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Cuomo said the move is needed to enforce travel restrictions put in place alongside the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut to keep coronavirus infections from surging once again in the tristate region, while cases climb elsewhere in the country.

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said.

"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory.”