A Nassau County girl is among the 10 raffle winners of a full scholarship for young people who got their COVID-19 vaccination.to any SUNY or CUNY college.

Amaya Thalappillil's name was announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in the last drawing of the five-week raffle.

"Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state's young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York," Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor has announced 10 winners in each of the past five weeks. They will receive full room, board and tuition payments at any state or city-run college where they are accepted.

While New York State has pushed down the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and positivity levels in testing, Cuomo said more people need to get vaccinated to completely wipe out the virus.

And at the same time, new, dangerous and highly contagious variants including the delta are emerging and spreading, according to infectious disease experts.

Despite that threat, COVID-19 indicators in New York State remained at low levels in the latest testing.

The seven-day average for positivity in test results was 0.40% statewide, 0.36% on Long Island, and 0.43% in New York City.

There were 17 new confirmed cases in Nassau, 13 in Suffolk, and 214 in New York City.

Across the state, five people died on Tuesday of causes related to the virus. None of the fatalities were on Long Island.

Cuomo said that 72% of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received at least one vaccine shot, according to CDC figures.