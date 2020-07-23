Cuomo to young New Yorkers: 'the virus can kill you' or you can spread it

While tracking of the coronavirus in New York continues to show the spread remaining at a low level, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, pointed to what he said is a concerning trend of more cases among young people in their 20s and asked them to reexamine their assumptions and embrace protective measures.

He showed falling or stable week-over-week infection levels across all age groups, except those in ages 21 to 30, who went from 9.9% to 13.2% positives over the last two weeks.

"We are monitoring a rising COVID rate among young people," Cuomo said during a briefing in Manhattan. "You get groups of young people … who like to socialize … You don’t socially distance, you don’t wear a mask, the virus spreads."

He told those young people that while he understands their desire to get together, they need to think about the consequences of spreading COVID-19.

"This is not the time to fight for your right to party … I would fully enshrine it in state law … You have the right to party," but, he said, contrary to any notions of not being vulnerable, "the virus can kill you and if it doesn’t kill you, you can bring it home" and give it to others "and it can kill them.”

He said the state was launching a video campaign to deliver that message and he called, again, for local governments to continue enforcing mandates on social distancing and mask wearing.

The virus figures remained low Wednesday, the last day for which statistics were compiled, with 706 coronavirus patients across the state representing the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 18. Cuomo said 13 people died of coronavirus-related causes.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Of 69,698 test results, 811 came back positive on for a 1.16% level of infections across New York. Long Island registered 1.4% new positives and New York City had 1.3% of those tested found to have COVID-19, the state figures showed.

Those numbers are in contrast to rising levels of infections and deaths across the rest of the country, with 39 states experiencing a coronavirus surge, Cuomo said.

State officials also said that, despite some delays in processing COVID-19 test results, the turnaround is significantly better than many other states. About 50,000 of the more than 69,000 tests completed Wednesday, for instance, were returned on an average 2.6 days, while the remainder took longer.

"Any lag is not desirable," said Gareth Rhodes, deputy superintendent at the New York State Department of Financial Services, but "the majority of testing in New York" is completed "on a much shorter time frame.”

However, Cuomo said there are concerns about diminished testing capacity for COVID-19 in the state when labs had to divert resources to test for the flu during its season in the fall.

COVID-19, a 'natural disaster'

A bipartisan group of Long Island and upstate county executives Thursday pleaded with Congress and the Trump administration to deliver a disaster assistance package to counties facing unprecedented revenue shortages amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone described the virus as “natural disaster,” similar to hurricanes, nor’easters and floods, that have drained the revenues of local municipalities.

In the past, Bellone said, the federal government has worked with local communities to cover the cost of the response to natural disasters. But to date, Senate Republicans have refused to approve additional aid for state and local governments to offset the cost of the pandemic.

“It would be unconscionable to say that the burden of the cost of this response is now going to be borne exclusively, or almost overwhelmingly, by those same public health workers, essential employees, first responders or local taxpayers,” Bellone said during an online news conference.

Bellone has warned that the pandemic has left Suffolk with a budget shortfall of at least $800 million over two years. Budget officials said county legislators could consider laying off 200 employees, delaying employee paychecks and seeking tax increases to fill the county’s coffers.

“It’s just not workable,” Bellone said. “This is the worst possible time for county governments to be considering things like massive layoffs or significant new tax burdens at a time when small businesses and our local communities and families are struggling.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, said he’s considering “draconian” measures to close a $50 million budget hole, including cutting police, 911 operators, social services, parks, transportation and children and family services.

McMahon said counties followed the federal guidelines without debate and shut down their economies. But without an infusion of assistance, those guidelines, he said, amount to little more than an “unfunded mandate” by the federal government.

“There’s no way around budget cuts if we don’t get help,” McMahon said. “And the positions we are all going to be cutting are positions that are uncomfortable for us to be talking about.”

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, also a Republican, said his administration spent millions in personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies to allow his region to weather the worst of the pandemic.

“This is a critical time,” Neuhaus said. “We need the federal government to step in, politics aside, and get something done so we can get through this and really come out of this stronger than we were before.”

Pools to reopen in New York City

Some New York City public pools will reopen for the summer as soon as Friday, with more to follow, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday — a reversal from the spring, when he said the coronavirus pandemic made allowing pool openings impossible.

Also on Thursday, Dr. Ted Long, who oversees the city’s Test & Trace Corps, said the city hasn’t seen any upticks in coronavirus cases through all the phased reopening of the economy. He attributed this to city efforts to test, trace and reach contacts, plus other prophylactic measures.

"The people get it. The people feel it," de Blasio said.

On Wednesday, Cuomo issued renewed pleas for federal aid for the government budgets of states and localities hurting from the costs and loss of economic activity from the coronavirus crisis. He joined the Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, in calling on Congress, and particularly the U.S. Senate, to include a $500 billion "state stabilization fund" in their next COVID-19 relief package.

With Robert Brodsky and Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.