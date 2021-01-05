When NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island emailed retired nurse Diane Bendelier to ask if she would consider returning to help administer coronavirus vaccines, she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

"I wrote back immediately to say I’ll be there," Bendelier said. "How could you not?"

Bendelier, who cut short a visit to family in South Carolina to get a coronavirus test in preparation for the vaccinations, is one of five nurses at the Mineola hospital who have come out of retirement to help with the massive task of vaccinating millions of New Yorkers over the coming months. Seven retired nurses are now administering vaccines at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside.

They were asked to help because "we’re suddenly doing something we weren’t doing previously," said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at South Nassau. "In this era, it’s not like you have a ton of staff available to do all the work that needs to be done. We want to make sure we can do all the vaccinating we have to and at the same time not take away from patient care."

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health hasn’t had to tap retired nurses yet but expects to do so — and possibly to recruit medical and nursing school students — as vaccinations expand to the general public, said Dr. Mark Jarrett, the system’s chief quality officer.

The early wave of vaccinations included nurses who Joanne Newcombe, of Massapequa Park, worked with at South Nassau before she retired in October 2019.

The vaccinations allow them to work with less concern they will get sick with the coronavirus and be forced to stay home — and away from the patients they dedicate themselves to caring for, Newcombe said.

"People go into the profession of health care because they’re givers, and they want to help other people," she said. "It’s frustrating when you can’t help someone to your fullest because you’re getting sick. Knowing you can get a vaccine that is going to prevent you from getting sick and will give you a greater opportunity to help your patients is just amazing."

Newcombe began vaccinating people on Dec. 18 and expects to continue doing so through the spring. As she does, she thinks of those who died of COVID-19, including fellow health care workers.

"We all know nurses and doctors who have been lost in this pandemic," she said.

Maureen McGovern, 64, of Merrick, worked during the peak of the pandemic in the spring, when South Nassau — like other New York hospitals — had to buy refrigerated trailers to store corpses because so many people were dying that funeral homes and cemeteries couldn’t keep up.

McGovern spent a lot of time in those temporary morgues, saying a prayer for each person as she helped identify bodies for funeral directors and ensuring deceased people’s belongings were returned to family members.

McGovern wants to prevent others from dying. "This is my community, and I owe it to my community," she said.

Bendelier said "it’s very moving" administering the vaccine.

"The people getting the vaccine, many of them are emotional, not nervous, but emotional," she said. "They feel they’re part of history, that this was a momentous occasion. They want their picture taken and want it to be something they’ll remember forever."

They also want to show the photo to their children and parents, to show "they weren’t afraid of getting it," she said.

Polls have found that concern about side effects is the top reason many Americans are hesitant about getting a vaccine. There have been a few reports of severe allergic reactions to coronavirus vaccines, and many people report a sore arm for a day or two afterward, along with sometimes headaches or fatigue. But experts say those side effects are common with any vaccine, and severe allergic reactions are possible with any type of medication.

"The flu shot hurt me more than this did, and the shingles shot was brutal," said Newcombe, whose only side effect from the coronavirus vaccine was sensitivity in her arm for a day.

Louise Malone, 70, of Lido Beach, a retired South Nassau nurse, said vaccines are how society will return to normal.

"We need to get people vaccinated so this virus doesn’t have hosts to keep spreading," she said.

McGovern pointed to how massive smallpox vaccination campaigns led to the eventual eradication of a disease that had killed an estimated 300 million people in the 20th century alone.

"It’s important we stop this whole plague," McGovern said of COVID-19, "and this is the way we’re going to do it."