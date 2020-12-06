TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump tweets

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan, last week. Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been infected with coronavirus, his client and longtime friend President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

"⁦‪@RudyGiuliani‬⁩, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,"@realDonaldTrump tweeted at 3:16 p.m.

Giuliani, New York City’s 107th mayor and now Trump’s personal attorney, is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to be infected with the virus, which has killed 281,000 Americans and infected 14.7 million.

Giuliani had dodged the virus before in October, when Trump was infected and Giuliani had been helping him doing maskless debate practice. Several attendees at the sessions were sickened with the virus.

Giuliani is leading Trump’s unfounded efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Blacks are underrepresented in the latest COVID-19 clinical Diversity critical in COVID-19 clinical trials, experts say
A woman at the bus stop Saturday at Cuomo pleads for vigilance as COVID-19 numbers rise
Long Island special education professionals outline the changes Parents of special needs students: Kids need to be in school
Lori Zegel stands in front of the now-empty COVID-19 unleashes the worst of times on LI's small businesses
Across Long Island small businesses have shut down Pandemic forces many businesses to close their doors
High school football referee Ron Winchester, left, had The COVID-19 situation has affected game officials, too
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search