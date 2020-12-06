Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump tweets

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been infected with coronavirus, his client and longtime friend President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

"⁦‪@RudyGiuliani‬⁩, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,"@realDonaldTrump tweeted at 3:16 p.m.

Giuliani, New York City’s 107th mayor and now Trump’s personal attorney, is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to be infected with the virus, which has killed 281,000 Americans and infected 14.7 million.

Giuliani had dodged the virus before in October, when Trump was infected and Giuliani had been helping him doing maskless debate practice. Several attendees at the sessions were sickened with the virus.

Giuliani is leading Trump’s unfounded efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.