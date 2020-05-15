Graduation caps and gowns? Check.

Family and friends? Check.

Sunny and mild spring weather? Check.

But this was no ordinary farewell to the Class of 2020 at Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead.

All 181 students of the all-girls preparatory school remained in their cars — filled with family and pets, and decorated with messages to the graduating class — as, one by one, they picked up their academic regalia in a drive-by parade at the campus on Friday.

Their graduation would have been on May 30, but it was postponed because of the pandemic and social distancing rules still in effect to help thwart further spread of the novel coronavirus. The school plans to hold a ceremony on July 31, either virtually or in person, if circumstances allow.

“Today would’ve been their last day of classes so we wanted to make sure we honor them,” said Danielle Adolphus, math teacher at the high school and dean of the graduating class. “We just wanted to show the Class of 2020 how special they are to us.”

Faculty and staff at one end of the campus lot lined up to hand out the caps, gowns and other special mementos. The cars moved in a slow and orderly procession through the line of staff as they gave the items to the students who stayed in their vehicles.

While a DJ played upbeat music, some seniors sat in their car windows or peaked out of the open sunroofs to wave to each other and take in the sight.

“Seeing everyone honking their horns, waving with a smile on their face, and students and teachers crying, was so moving and it just made me so emotional,” said Annie Raleigh, 17, of Malverne. “I’m so thankful I was able to be part of it.”

Raleigh was president of her senior class, captain of her field hockey team and played lacrosse. She plans to attend The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania to study nursing, which she’s wanted to do since she was a child watching her grandmother go to work as a nurse.

“Watching all these nurses working so hard amid the crisis has also been so inspiring,” Raleigh said. “I hope one day I can do what they do.”

Among the mementos they were handed was a letter the seniors wrote to themselves when they were sophomores.

“Reading that brought back a lot of memories and felt surreal,” said Kerry Quinn, 17, of Long Beach. “In all the letters, my friends and I were talking about graduation and how fun that would be.”

The car parade “was a bittersweet moment,” Quinn said.

“I would’ve loved to get out of the car and just hug some of my favorite teachers and thank them for everything,” Quinn said. “But I still felt happy to be back and see my friends and teachers again.”

Quinn was student council president this school year and an active member of the Irish club, varsity swim team, badminton and lacrosse teams. She plans to study elementary and special education at the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall.

Every year, high school seniors feel a mix of happy, sad and proud emotions on their last day of class, Quinn said.

“This year's no different. It’s just been a little extra tough for us, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Quinn said.