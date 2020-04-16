TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Sands Point police sergeant dies of coronavirus

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

A veteran Sands Point police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19, the police department announced Thursday.

The Sands Point Police Department said Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died Wednesday. The department called Spinosa’s passing a line-of-duty death.

Sands Point Police Chief Thomas Ruehle was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

A post on the Sands Point Fire Department’s Facebook page, noted that Spinosa was hired on September 19, 2000, and had received the Nassau County Municipal Police Chief's Officer of the Year award in 2008.

He received the 2015 Life Saving Award from the same group in 2015, according to the post.
 

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Cuomo. Cuomo: Keeping NY 'on pause' due to coronavirus until May 15
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone gives an update Watch Bellone's live press briefing
Cassandra and Alex Benvenuto, with Lulu, said the LIers find little comfort in mortgage forbearance
St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown. Nurses at two Catholic hospitals want more protective gear 
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
A notice of closure is posted at The PPP loan money is all gone, SBA says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search