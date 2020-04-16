Sands Point police sergeant dies of coronavirus

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

A veteran Sands Point police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19, the police department announced Thursday.

The Sands Point Police Department said Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died Wednesday. The department called Spinosa’s passing a line-of-duty death.

Sands Point Police Chief Thomas Ruehle was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

A post on the Sands Point Fire Department’s Facebook page, noted that Spinosa was hired on September 19, 2000, and had received the Nassau County Municipal Police Chief's Officer of the Year award in 2008.

He received the 2015 Life Saving Award from the same group in 2015, according to the post.



