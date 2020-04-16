Sands Point police sergeant dies of coronavirus
A veteran Sands Point police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19, the police department announced Thursday.
The Sands Point Police Department said Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died Wednesday. The department called Spinosa’s passing a line-of-duty death.
Sands Point Police Chief Thomas Ruehle was not immediately available for comment Thursday.
A post on the Sands Point Fire Department’s Facebook page, noted that Spinosa was hired on September 19, 2000, and had received the Nassau County Municipal Police Chief's Officer of the Year award in 2008.
He received the 2015 Life Saving Award from the same group in 2015, according to the post.
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime