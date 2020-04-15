Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The College Board plans to expand opportunities for high school students to take the SAT including offering the college entrance exam once a month beginning in August if public health allows and possibly administering it at home if schools remain closed in the fall, officials with the nonprofit said Wednesday.

College Board has canceled the exams scheduled for May 2 and June 6. The March 14 exam had already been canceled at several locations in New York due to the coronavirus crisis. Overall, the spring exams were canceled for about 1 million students nationwide.

In a conference call Wednesday, College Board CEO David Coleman said that the nonprofit wants to expand access for students to the SAT.

"Our first principle with the SAT and all our work must be to keep families and students safe. The second principle is to make the SAT as widely available as possible for students who wish to test, regardless of the economic or public health circumstances," Coleman said.

College Board is considering at least three separate efforts:

Weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August. This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on Aug. 29, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5.

Offering the SAT in schools this fall. Almost all of College Board state partners and many of its district partners have expressed interest in providing SAT administrations during the school day later in the fall, officials said.

In the unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall, the College Board will provide a digital SAT for home use. The organization would follow the model when it delivers digital exams for three million Advanced Placement (AP) students this spring.

Officials said that they are working to ensure that at-home SAT testing would be simple and fair, accessible to all and valid for college admissions.

For national administrations, students will be able to register beginning in May. Students who registered for June and those in the high school class of 2021 who do not have SAT scores will have early access to register for the August, September, and October administrations, officials said.

According to the Princeton Review, most students take the exam for the first time in the spring of their junior year and possibly retake it in the fall of their senior year. On Long Island, exams are usually administered on a Saturday.

College Board is also looking at ways to offer the test at no cost to students.

The other college entrance exam, ACT, has postponed its April 4 exam to June 13 across the U.S. in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.