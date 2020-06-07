State extends mail-in school budget ballot deadlines

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday announced the deadline for residents to mail in their school district ballots will be extended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An executive order will allow ballots for votes on school district budgets and board candidates to be hand delivered through 5 p.m. June 9 and received by mail through June 16.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Cuomo said in a news release.

The governor also signed legislation allowing New York State presidential primary ballots postmarked up to June 23 to be counted, enabling voters to mail in their ballots on the day of the election.

The state primary election had previously been extended from April 28, and the governor had issued a previous order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot.