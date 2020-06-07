TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
76° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

State extends mail-in school budget ballot deadlines

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday announced the deadline for residents to mail in their school district ballots will be extended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An executive order will allow ballots for votes on school district budgets and board candidates to be hand delivered through 5 p.m. June 9 and received by mail through June 16.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Cuomo said in a news release. 

The governor also signed legislation allowing New York State presidential primary ballots postmarked up to June 23 to be counted, enabling voters to mail in their ballots on the day of the election.

The state primary election had previously been extended from April 28, and the governor had issued a previous order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks Sunday at his Cuomo: Limited graduation ceremonies can start June 26
Hillside Islamic Center serves as the central food-packages Coronavirus on LI: Live updates
Alex Membreno does deep cleaning in the offices Nassau, Suffolk County workers poised for office return
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Workers continued to assemble one of five large NYS has spent $1.9B to combat pandemic
How they'll spend their summer vacation (or not)
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search