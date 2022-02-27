Students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in school starting Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, ending a mandate that has been hotly debated on Long Island.

The governor made the announcement on Sunday, two days after the CDC declared that under new guidelines Long Island is now a "green zone" where mandatory masking is no longer needed in schools or indoor public places.

Hochul called the moment "an important turning point in our war against COVID."

At a COVID-19 briefing Sunday afternoon, she said: "Today we are going to be announcing that we will be lifting the statewide mask requirement in schools and that will be effective this Wednesday, March 2."

She said that counties and cities can decide whether to lift the requirement in their areas or continue it. Individual students and staff still have the option to wear masks, and school districts and private schools can still require face coverings if they want, she indicated.

Some school leaders and parents praised the governor's decision.

Matthew Sether, of Huntington, said his two children, in pre-K and first grade, have never been to school without masks on.

"Although it should have already been lifted, this is welcoming news and children can now meet their teachers all over again with smiles and get back to the childhood they have missed out on the last two years," he said.

Another Huntington parent, Angela Ackerly, who has three children in local schools, said: "It was a decision that is long overdue. … Our children need their lives back. We as adults owe this to them."

Joshua Crane, head of the Stony Brook School, a private school covering grades 7-12, said students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks when they return from winter break on March 7.

"We applaud the governor’s decision to give schools and families the choice to remove masks," he said. "We believe this is an important step towards embracing the 'urgency of normal' for the social, emotional and mental well-being of our students and another hopeful sign that after two long years, the pandemic is receding."

Hochul said in reaching the decision she and state officials including Health Commissionr Dr. Mary T. Bassett carefully weighed a range of metrics, including hospitalizations of people for COVID-19, daily case numbers and the seven-day average for positivity.

The governor said authorities will not tolerate the bullying of any students who continue to wear masks in schools when it is no longer required.

Hochul had earlier said she was going to wait for the results of at-home tests that students were expected to hand in as they return from winter break, as well as a second round of tests being sent this week. But the CDC announcement appeared to increase the impetus for Hochul to move ahead faster.

The state earlier this month had already dropped a mandate for masks or proof of vaccination in indoor public locations including restaurants, stores, gyms and theaters.

Hochul’s action came two months after Long Island and New York State broke records for COVID-19 indicators amid the omicron surge, both in daily case numbers and positivity levels.

The indicators have dropped sharply, falling from a seven-day positivity average of nearly 27% on Long Island in early January to 1.93% in figures released Saturday.

Long Island registered 233 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, compared to more than 14,000 at the height of the omicron surge.

Hochul has been under pressure from some vocal parents seeking an end to the mask mandate. But polls indicate that a larger percentage of New Yorkers wanted her to wait for the results of the at-home tests.

A Siena College poll in mid-February found that far more New Yorkers — 58% — would rather wait to gather the March test data about the virus before lifting the mask mandate for schoolchildren. Some 30% said the mandate already should have ended, while 10% said it should end when children return to school on Monday, after the winter break.

The mask mandate has divided parents, boards of education, and school leaders. Some say it has been a crushing burden for students, with students in the youngest grades never having seen the faces of their classmates in school.

Others contend the mask mandate has been a necessary inconvenience to protect children and teachers from a highly contagious virus that has killed 900,000 Americans.

A group of parents from Long Island filed a lawsuit in January challenging the mask mandate and — for a day — it was dropped after a State Supreme Court judge in Nassau County ruled in their favor.

The state Appellate Division overturned that ruling, and set a March 2 deadline for more papers to be filed in the case.

Medical experts on Long Island said they generally supported the CDC’s new guidelines, though they cautioned that political and education leaders might want to move a little slower on dropping the school mask mandate.

They note that many children — especially in the 5- to 11-year-old age group — remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. And children under 5 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was reconfiguring the criteria it uses to assess regions, and that under the new guidelines, more than 70% of Americans live in areas including Long Island where they can now safely take a break from wearing masks in most public situations, as long as they are healthy.

It was a recognition that the country is entering a new, potentially less dangerous phase of the pandemic as it seeks to return to normalcy two years after the virus first emerged here, upending daily life.

Infectious disease experts warn, however, that mask mandates may have to be reinstituted if another dangerous variant of COVID-19 emerges — which they say is possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

