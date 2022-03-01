School mask mandate ending: Landmark moment in COVID-19 fight arrives

For the first time in two years, since a deadly pandemic descended on Long Island and around the world, thousands of school children were poised to attend classes Wednesday in what was once the familiar fashion — no masks, no hybrid learning, no half-empty classrooms.

With Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate being lifted, children in kindergarten and first grade will for the first time see the faces of their classmates and teachers inside classrooms without any coverings.

It stood to be a landmark moment amid a COVID-19 crisis that has divided communities and even families, provoked lawsuits, engendered suspicion of doctors and scientists, jammed hospitals with patients, overwhelmed funeral parlors, generated conspiracy theories and killed more than 900,000 Americans.

Hochul announced on Sunday that she is dropping the mask mandate. It was two days after the CDC said Long Island is now a "green zone" where masks no longer need to be required.

COVID-19 levels have dropped markedly since the omicron surge broke records in early January.

School districts and individual schools can still require masks if they want to do so. Families also have the option to send their children to school masked.

More school districts on Tuesday announced plans to go mask-optional.

The Freeport district said masks will no longer be required in school or on school buses.

The district’s superintendent, Kishore Kuncham, had previously told Newsday he was weighing the possibility of making masks optional in the high school and middle school, but requiring them in elementary school because of the low vaccination level among that age group.

On the district website on Tuesday, Kuncham wrote that "while masks are optional, individuals are encouraged to still wear a mask if they so choose. If you are unsure or believe it is too soon, mask wearing is recommended in an abundance of caution."

He also warned that people need to be respectful of anyone whose chooses to wear a mask.

Face coverings will be required in some circumstances, he said: "Upon return to school from a 5 day isolation or quarantine, a well-fitting mask must be worn for 5 days in school and on school buses."

"If deemed a close contact, and not required to quarantine, a well-fitting mask must be worn for 10 days in school and on school buses," he wrote.

He added that "although our region is currently considered a low-risk area, COVID-19 is still not over and, if necessary, the return of mask wearing may occur for all students and staff."

Students, teachers and parents hope Wednesday marks a turning point in the pandemic.

Schools were shut down statewide in March 2020 as health officials confirmed the virus had arrived in New York. Soon, New York City, Long Island and the region became a global COVID-19 hot spot, with thousands of new cases a day.

Schools developed and launched a virtual learning apparatus, before in-person learning resumed in Sept. 2020, with everyone wearing a mask and hybrid learning protocols in effect.

That meant classes would often have some component of students in the classroom, while others learned remotely at home.

Eventually, full classes resumed, but the masks stayed on.

They come off on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, other districts on Long Island also communicated with parents about what to expect in the classroom and on buses. Many noted that test kits remain available to be picked up by families.

In Hempstead, Superintendent Regina Armstrong wrote that masks will be optional in the district and outlined a process for quarantining rules that includes protocols for students and staff to wear masks for 10 days in a classroom where there is a positive case.

The exception will be when the close contact was vaccinated and/or masked and was outside of three feet of the infected person.

"We are almost there!" she wrote. "Let us continue these safe practices until COVID is well behind us."

In Roosevelt, school officials said they conducted surveys of parents and staff to determine that the district will move toward an optional mask policy on Wednesday. Officials said mask-wearing will be optional on buses as well, according to a letter from superintendent Deborah Wortham posted to the district website.

"While wearing a face mask is still encouraged for all students and staff, it will not be required," she wrote. "Parents, staff and students will choose the wearing of masks in a healthy, safe, supported and engaged learning environment."

