At least two Long Island school districts said they will survey parents to determine the demand for at-home COVID-19 testing kits for their children and the best way to distribute those tests in response to the news from earlier this week that the state would be securing more than 420,000 of the tests for local schools.

Bayport-Blue Point Union-Free School District and the Commack School District wrote in letters sent to parents on Wednesday that the COVID tests will not be sent home with their children.

On Monday, Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, told Newsday, following a call with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, that each Long Island student was expected to receive a COVID-19 rapid test from the state before returning to school next week.

Dillon said the test kits will be delivered to each BOCES throughout the state, with the number of tests based on enrollment from last school year. In Nassau for instance, Dillon said each of the 56 districts could pick up the tests from BOCES’ facility in Syosset after the state delivers them Thursday. The districts will have to decide how the tests get into the hands of parents, he added.

In its Dec. 29 letter to parents, Commack's Interim Superintendent of Schools David J. Flatley said the district may not receive the kits until after Jan. 3. Flatley said once the district has the kits and input from its parent survey, it will "determine a process for distribution based upon the need." He added, "We will NOT be sending kits home in backpacks."

The letter also indicated that the district, along with every other one in Suffolk County, was expecting to be receiving protocols soon from the Suffolk County Department of Health regarding the "Test to Stay" policy, which permits students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to continue to attend school as long as they test negative for the coronavirus. Flatley wrote that the protocol only applies to school-based exposures to COVID-19 and only to participation in classroom instruction. The policy does not permit participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Suffolk County officials said in a statement Wednesday they are adopting the "Test to Stay" policy but are leaving the decision of whether or not to participate up to the individual school districts.

Gov. Hochul has urged local school districts to implement Test to Stay policies, emphasizing the importance of keeping schools open during the pandemic. Part of that plan includes sending millions of COVID-19 at home rapid test kits to schools districts around the state.

According to the CDC, "Test to Stay" uses contract tracing and two rounds of testing for children who do not have symptoms but have been in close contact with another student or staffer who has tested positive for COVID-19. These children who have been exposed and are not vaccinated can continue with in-person learning if they test negative twice during a seven-day period post exposure.

Students who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are exposed and would not be included in "Test to Stay," according to the CDC.