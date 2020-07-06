Cuomo: A fall school reopening still unclear

Schools across New York State are readying plans to reopen, but it’s still unclear whether they will welcome students in the fall, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

“Every school district is coming up with a plan to reopen,” Cuomo said during a news briefing in Manhattan. “That doesn’t mean they are reopening.”

Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and other important metrics have continued to decline in the state.

But he continued to warn New Yorkers about becoming complacent when it comes to social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“The last thing we need is to see this virus spike again,” Cuomo said. “You look at the festivities around July Fourth. You see gatherings that are not socially distant. You see it on Manhattan. You see it on Fire Island. I don’t know how else to say it. Actions have consequences.”

New York City entered Phase 3 on Monday, barring indoor dining. And Long Island is on track to enter Phase 4 of reopening Wednesday, which includes museums, bowling alleys, catering halls and other places where large groups gather.

Cuomo also said the New York State Fair will be canceled. "This is a really tough one," he said. "We have a fantastic state fair in Syracuse ... it's been an economic boom for the entire region."

Cuomo said 817 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state — the lowest number since March 18.

The rate of infection across the state, according to 54,000 tests done yesterday, was less than 1%, he said.

Nine people died from COVID-19 on July 5, he said. That’s a slight uptick from eight on July 4 and a decrease from 11 on July 3.

Northwell Health on Monday said it was down to 131 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, a decrease from around 155 early last week.

Those numbers are in stark contrast to the 3,400 patients Northwell — the largest health system in the state — cared for during the pandemic's regional peak in the first half of April.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park has 32 COVID-19 patients, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset with 24 and Glen Cove Hospital at 12, officials said.

The health system reported only one death over the last 24 hours. Northwell hasn't reported a death on Long Island since July 2, when it said one person died in Suffolk County within 24 hours of that report. Officials said they added six admissions over the previous 24 hours.

With David Reich-Hale