Sen. Chuck Schumer has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to waive a requirement that states match federal funds for COVID-19-related construction so work can proceed at the Long Island State Veterans Home, hit hard by the virus.

Like at other assisted living facilities across Long Island, the coronavirus has taken a devastating toll at the Stony Brook veterans home. As of Tuesday, 65 residents have died of COVID-19, said Schumer (D-N.Y.).

He sent a letter Wednesday to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie asking to eliminate the stipulation that New York State contribute 35% of construction costs, which equals $4.41 million for the work at the home. New York State can't afford it due to financial strain from the coronavirus, Schumer said.

The federal government has already approved $8.1 million for construction of the oxygen systems in the veterans home nursing unit, more negative-pressure rooms to prevent cross-contamination between rooms, and an on-site facility to store personal protective equipment.

"I am concerned that if the VA does not act and grant a waiver of the state match … these critical improvements to the [Long Island State Veterans Home} provided under the CARES Act will go unutilized on Long Island and across our county," Schumer said in the letter.

The 65 deaths at the veterans home was an increase from 59 reported Friday. This week the state disclosed 1,050 Long Island nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, nearly 70% more than previously reported. The state is now facing scrutiny over how it has protected vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

As the coronavirus continues to strike hard at the elderly, Schumer said it is "painfully clear that nursing homes have become the epicenter of the most vulnerable among us."

Unless the federal government pays the entire $12.6 million, Schumer said, the project would likely not move forward for "a very long time." He said he was especially worried since experts fear a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

"This has always been vital but it is more vital than ever with COVID-19," Schumer said in an interview. "If a second wave hits, the facility will desperately need these upgrades. But the state has no money."

Schumer said he hoped the VA would waive the requirement for veterans nursing homes across the country, but would be satisfied if the agency selectively chose to exempt the Stony Brook facility.

The VA did not immediately comment on the request.

Schumer emphasized the financial hit on states as they lose revenue and take measures to combat the virus. Experts expect states will face budget shortfalls of 10% in the 2020 fiscal year and 25% in fiscal 2021, he said.

"Therefore, the current state matching requirements attached to these grants create an insurmountable barrier to accessing these funds, which are necessary for our veterans homes to fully combat this virus and protect our nation's elderly veterans," Schumer said.